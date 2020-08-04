Tens of thousands without power as Isaias hammers First State

Last updated at 10:50 am

Over 50,000 Delawareans are out of power due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Delmarva Power is reporting 333 outages in the First State, affecting just over 30 thousand customers as of 10:50 this morning. The Delaware Electric Co-op reports about 21,000 of its customers are also without power.

High winds have brought trees and other debris on power lines and over roads. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency urges caution to those driving today and to be on the lookout for fallen trees and downed power lines.

Delmarva and the Delaware Electric Co-op are sending crews out to restore power to homes, but don’t yet know when people can expect their power to come back on. The Co-op has been able to restore power to at least 3,000 Delawareans across Kent and Sussex Counties.

This leaves many without internet and phone lines as a result are very busy. Communications experts recommend the use of text instead of calling to reach friends and family in an emergency.