 Tar balls confirmed in Maryland as oil clean up reaches 65 tons | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Tar balls confirmed in Maryland as oil clean up reaches 65 tons

By 30 minutes ago
  • DNREC

The state of Maryland has joined the First State and the U.S Coast Guard in oil cleanup efforts. 

Officials confirm tar balls from last week’s oil spill have now washed ashore as far south as Ocean City. 

Cleanup crews now report 65 tons of oily debris have been cleaned up at sites ranging between Ocean City and as far north as Bowers Beach. 

The source and size of the spill have yet to be determined. 

But crews surveying the coast say the original spill is likely being broken into smaller pieces by the waves and tide, and there is not likely an undiscovered patch of oil. 

And the Coast Guard’s effort to analyze oil samples is ongoing. If the source of the spill is determined, the responsible party would be required to reimburse the federal government for the cleanup. 

DNREC officials say the state is communicating with the Army Corps of Engineers to make sure the oil is cleaned up at South Bethany Beach ahead of a planned beach replenishment project there. 

Cleanup efforts may be suspended for a time later this week as a result of Tropical Storm Zeta. 

The beaches in Lewes, Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach remain closed until further notice—as does the 4-wheel drive surf fishing crossing at Delaware Beach Plum Island Preserve.

 

Tags: 
Oil spill
DNREC

Related Content

Cleanup of oily globs on Delaware beaches reaches 55 tons

By Oct 26, 2020
DNREC

Officials say about 55 tons of oily debris have been removed from First State beaches since last week’s oil spill in the Delaware Bay.


More beaches close as Gov. Carney visits site of over 21 ton oil spill

By Oct 23, 2020
Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

Gov. John Carney visited the site of an oil spill along the Delaware coast Friday afternoon. 

Coast Guard, DNREC and others remove 2 tons of oily debris from First State beaches

By Oct 21, 2020
DNREC

Cleanup efforts continue along the Delaware coast after Monday’s oil spill off Broadkill Beach.

Oil spill clean-up continues along Delaware coast

By Oct 20, 2020
Milton Pratt / Delaware Public Media

Officials with Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) say cleanup of an oil spill off of Broadkill Beach will likely take several days.