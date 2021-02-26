Sussex Tech to stay in remote learning another week

The Sussex County Vo-Tech School District will stay in remote learning mode a bit longer.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health recommends it stay completely online through next Friday, March 5.

Several positive COVID-19 tests connected to the campus childcare center prompted the district to move completely online Wednesday.

The initial plan was to undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization this week and return Monday.

The guidance from DPH suggests Sussex Tech Vo-Tech keep hybrid learning on hold for another week.

And the district encourages all families to monitor their children for any symptoms of COVID-19.