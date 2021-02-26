 Sussex Tech to stay in remote learning another week | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Sussex Tech to stay in remote learning another week

By 29 minutes ago
  • Sussex Tech / Facebook

The Sussex County Vo-Tech School District will stay in remote learning mode a bit longer.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health recommends it stay completely online through next Friday, March 5.

Several positive COVID-19 tests connected to the campus childcare center prompted the district to move completely online Wednesday.

The initial plan was to undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization this week and return Monday.

The guidance from DPH suggests Sussex Tech Vo-Tech keep hybrid learning on hold for another week.

And the district encourages all families to monitor their children for any symptoms of COVID-19.

Tags: 
Sussex Tech
Sussex Tech School District

Related Content

COVID cases prompts Sussex Tech pivot to remote learning

By Feb 24, 2021

The Sussex County Vo-Tech School District is moving to remote learning for the rest of the week. 

 

Several positive COVID-19 tests connected to the campus child care center is prompting the move. 

Sussex Tech closes following positive COVID-19 cases

By Oct 28, 2020
Sussex Tech / Facebook

Sussex Tech High School is closing through next week after another staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Sussex Tech grad helping advise Delaware school reopening efforts

By Jun 17, 2020
Delaware Public Media

A recent Sussex Tech graduate is spending part of her summer helping the state develop plans for reopening schools this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.