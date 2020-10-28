 Sussex Tech closes following positive COVID-19 cases | Delaware First Media
Sussex Tech High School is closing for two days after another staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

 

This comes a day after the district announced a staff member and a student tested positive for the virus.

 

The campus will be closed October 29th and 30th for a deep clean.

 

Most students are still learning remotely at the school, but some in person activities such as athletics are taking place on campus.

 

Just last week, Woodbridge High School closed its campus after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.  

 

Woodbridge was operating in a hybrid learning format - but will teach remotely until November 9th.

 

Sussex Tech says people who’ve been in close contact with those who’ve tested positive have been notified.

Tags: 
Sussex Tech
covid-19
remote education

