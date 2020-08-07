Sussex County seeks Tropical Storm Isaias damage reports

The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center is asking residents and businesses to report any structural damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Listen to this story

While officials admit the damage in Sussex County wasn’t as bad as elsewhere in the First State, they still want anyone affected by Tuesday’s storm to report damage.

County officials say the worst damage in the county recorded so far was mainly between Routes 1 and 113.

Sussex County Emergency Operations Director Joe Thomas explains why getting a full picture of the damage is important.

"We know that we had some isolated incidents of damage throughout Sussex County with trees falling into homes," said Thomas. "So. we're just trying to capture this data to potentially assist with getting the state federal assistance at the end of the day through a disaster declaration."

People can report their storm damage on the county’s website .

Thomas explains what should be reported.

"What we're looking for is structural damage that either needs extensive repairs, even minor repairs at this point," said Thomas. "We're just looking for structural damage so that we can get an idea of how many families and homes were affected or even businesses for that matter of property that was affected during this event."

The website provided an interactive map allowing residents to pinpoint their structure’s location, and a survey to provide contact information, details of the damage, if it is still habitable or operational, and if it has insurance. You can also upload photos.

Any information collected will be shared with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.