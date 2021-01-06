Sussex County Council swears in new members

The Sussex County Council welcomed some fresh faces Tuesday, swearing in two new councilmembers.

Cindy Green was sworn in as the new 2nd District Council member, leaving her post as Sussex County Register of Wills to replace Councilman Sam Wilson, who retired and did not run for re-election.

Mark Schaeffer was also sworn in to the 3rd District seat, replacing one-term Councilman I.G. Burton III.

Returning Councilman Mike Vincent and Sussex County Clerk of the Peace Norman “Jay” Jones, also took their oaths of office to begin new four-year terms.

Councilman Vincent was elected to another year as Council president and Councilman John Rieley was elected as vice president.

The Council also re-appointed J. Everett Moore as County Attorney.