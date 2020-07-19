Sussex County Council appoints new EMS director

Sussex County is getting a new EMS director at the end of this month.

The Sussex County Council recently appointed Frankford resident Robert Murray Jr. director of Sussex County Emergency Medical Services (SCEMS).

Murray is currently deputy director of administration. He takes over for current EMS Director Robert Stuart July 31, 2020. Stuart is retiring after 29 years of service - the past 10 years as EMS director.

Stuart notes the proudest achievement during his tenure came in 20-11, when Sussex County EMS earned the Dick Ferneau Paid EMS Service of the Year Award.

Sussex County EMS is one of the county’s largest departments - consisting of more than 100 paramedics and about a dozen support staff.

It is a nationally accredited, non-transporting service, operating 11 full-time units with paramedics providing advanced life support care around the clock throughout the County.