 Sussex County commission delays action on controversial biogas plan | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Sussex County commission delays action on controversial biogas plan

By 20 minutes ago

A Sussex County commission pressed pause on approving a plan to generate natural gas from chicken waste in Seaford. 

Advocates have mobilized against the biogas proposal for months.

The Maryland-based, multi-national Bioenergy Development Group wants to build an anaerobic digester that would turn waste from chicken processing into natural gas and compost at an existing chicken composting facility in Seaford. The company has already established a 20-year agreement with the former owner, Perdue. 

Bioenergy went before the Sussex County Planning and Zoning commission Thursday seeking a “conditional use” approval for the project — which would be on land zoned Agricultural Residential.  The commission voted to delay making a decision on the project. 

Peter Ettinger, chief development officer with Bioenergy, told commissioners Thursday the project is a good example of a “circular” economy.

“We are taking materials that some people consider as waste, and we are saying, look at them as an opportunity,” Ettinger said. 

An attorney for the company acknowledged Thursday that more than 200 pages of opposing comments were submitted to the commission. 

Environmental advocates who oppose the project call it “greenwashing” — and worry it could lead to more pollution in an area they say is already overburdened by the poultry industry. 

“Poultry factory farms have a variety of environmental impacts that are already severely concentrated in this area and in these communities, both air pollution, water pollution, etc.,” said Tyler Lobdell, an attorney with the environmental non-profit Food and Water Watch, said in an interview Friday. “This facility would bring more yet more pollution to be managed locally.”

Company officials pushed back on the worries about pollution Thursday, saying the anaerobic digester is a “closed system.” They noted the facility would have several air emissions points that would need to be permitted by the state. 

Lobdell also argues the project is a fundamentally inappropriate use for the Agricultural Residential zone, characterizing it as a “refinery” — a word company officials reject. 

Lobdell and others, including Maria Payan, Selbyville resident and regional consultant for the Socially Responsible Agricultural Project, also raised concerns over transparency. 

Bioenergy officials told County commissioners Thursday that the primary input to the anaerobic digester would be Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF), a liquified waste byproduct of chicken processing. However, the description of Bioenergy’s application that Sussex County published on its website says the anaerobic digester would process chicken litter, or bedding from chicken houses mixed with manure, urine, feathers and carcasses. 

“This is being totally misrepresented to the public,” Payan wrote in an email Friday. 

The project needs approval from the County—as well as permits from state regulatory agencies like the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). Sussex County Council is expected to hear the proposal next month. 

Michael Globetti, a DNREC spokesperson, said in an email Friday that applicants for DNREC permits must show compliance with local land use and zoning requirements, and the agency will not issue a permit if the project has not first received proper zoning approval. He said Bioenergy has not yet completed an application for a number of the DNREC permits that would be required for its proposal. 

“While separate from the county zoning process, DNREC's permit process provides the public information about the permit application and offers the public the opportunity to comment in the matter,” Globetti said. 

 

Tags: 
bioenergy dev co
bioenergy development corporation
biogas
Chicken
Poultry
poultry industry
Delmarva Poultry Industry

Related Content

As chicken producer 'depopulates,' other companies forced to adapt to shifting demand

By Apr 16, 2020

Delaware’s top agricultural industry is facing labor and demand challenges as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

One poultry company appears to have made a tough decision.


Delmarva chicken industry sees sluggish growth in 2019

By Feb 20, 2020

The Delmarva chicken industry is growing, but at a slower rate than in the rest of the country.

 


Allen Harim plant back up and running after USDA suspension

By Feb 18, 2020

A Sussex County chicken processing plant reopened after being effectively shut down by the federal government.


Chicken waste conversion project may ease ground water contamination

By Dec 13, 2019

A different approach to addressing ongoing concerns about ground water contamination by waste produced from poultry plants is coming to the First State.

A Maryland-based company has developed technology to tackle the issue – and is bringing it to Delaware.

Contributor Jon Hurdle offers a look at this technology.


Eastern Shore residents call for more oversight of chicken manure

By Pamela D'Angelo Mar 2, 2018
Pamela D'Angelo

Big poultry on the DelMarVa Peninsula began by accident when Delaware homemaker Cecile Steele was shipped 500 chicks to raise instead of the 50 she ordered. She kept them, made a profit and ordered 1,000 the next year. And so, an industry was born and has been growing ever since.

But the hundreds of thousands of tons of manure produced each year so close to the Chesapeake Bay and other waterways worries residents throughout the region.  Contributor Pamela D'Angelo has more on how some of those concerns are being addressed on Virginia's Eastern Shore and what First State officials are saying .