Sussex County buys farmland near Angola to preserve as open space

Sussex County this week - purchased 17.5-acres of land in the Inland Bays watershed to protect it from future development.

The land purchased is located between the Sarah’s Run and Chapel Branch waterways just off Route 24 near Angola. The waterways feed into Herring Creek, which is a tributary of the Inland Bays.

Todd Lawson is the administrator for Sussex County.

He announced during this week’s Council meeting that the County purchased the property from the Dickson and Riley families for approximately $970,000, with money coming through realty transfer taxes already collected and budgeted.

Lawson noted that the purchase was the latest effort by the County government to build the area’s open space inventory and preserve the land as open space for nature and naturalists alike to enjoy in the years to come.

For now, the property will remain in agricultural production, with any future use to be determined at a later date.