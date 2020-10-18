Sunday Puzzle: P, B And J

On-air challenge: The theme of this puzzle is P, B & J. I'm going to give you three words starting with the letters P, B and J. You give me a fourth word that can follow each of mine to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.
Example: Parking, Back, Job --> LOT (parking lot, back lot, job lot)
Starting with three-letter answers:
1. Penalty, Boom, Juke
2. Power, Buzz, Jig
3. Present, Birth, Judgment
4. Pill, Bed, Jitter
Now four-letter answers:
5. Perp, Board, Jay
6. Paddle, Basket, Jump
7. Parting, Big, Jell-O
8. Plymouth, Bed, Jailhouse
Some five-letter answers:
9. Pogo, Broom, Joy
10. Pocket, Butter, Jack
11. Passion, Bearing, Juicy
Finally a six-letter answer:
12. Pickled, Bell, Jalapeno
Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Tyler Lipscomb, of Augusta, Ga. Name certain fruits — in the plural. Change the second letter to an L and read the result backward. You'll name two things to drink. What are they?
Challenge answer: Avocados --> soda, cola
Winner: Steve Becker of Grantham, N.H.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Michael Schwartz of Florence, Ore. Name a world capital. Change one letter in it to D-Y. The result will be two words, one after the other. The first word names somebody you like to be around. The second word names somebody you don't like to be around. What city is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. ET.