Sunday Puzzle: Drop The Go

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues for two words. The first word ends in GO. Drop the GO, and what's left will answer the second clue.

For example: What's loaded onto a ship / Automobile --> CARGO

1. Tropical fruit / Guy or fellow

2. Australian sheep menace / Cacophony

3. Ballroom dance / Light brown

4. Second-longest river in Africa / Opposed to

5. North Dakota city / At a distance

6. Game with a 25-square card / Large container

7. Foreigner in Mexico / Smile

8. Italian cheese / Where China is

9. Third-largest city in America / Latin-American girl

10. Name of a bay in Jamaica / Card game associated with cheats

11. California city / Cookie often made with pecans

12. Enthusiastic response from an audience (2 words) / Substitute (hyphenated)

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich. Name a well-known game in 8 letters. Drop the fifth letter. Move the first letter into the vacated spot and you'll spell, in order, part of the human body. What game is it, and what's the body part?

Challenge Answer: Cribbage, rib cage

Winner: Amy Vames of Highland Park, N.J.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Michael Wilk of Goleta, Calif. Think of a hyphenated word that describes certain pants. The first half of the word and a homophone of the second half are synonyms. What kind of pants are these?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, March 5, at 3 p.m. ET.

