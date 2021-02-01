Storm continues to bring wintry weather to parts of Delaware

After a snowy Sunday, forecasters are calling for a cloudy rainy Monday for the most part, but more snow is possible, especially in the Wilmington area.

Parts of northern New Castle County may still see light freezing rain, but most of Delaware is getting rain due to rising overnight temperatures.

“That will persist for a little bit longer. But probably kind of diminish later in the morning. The chance for the precip will return kind of this afternoon and this evening,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carr.

The lingering rain is expected to transition back over to snow showers late this afternoon into tonight as temperatures drop.

Carr says it’s a wrap-around weather system and northern Delaware will see additional accumulation Monday night.

“In terms of snow amounts they would get from that second band, it’s tough to tell," said Carr. "It’s likely going to be lighter - on the light side. But you could still pick up maybe another inch or two.”

Carr says Kent and Sussex will likely see no additional accumulation if the rain transitions back to snow as predicted late Monday afternoon and Monday night.

But he notes that the coastal communities could see some flooding during times of high tide this morning between 11 a.m. and noon and again Monday night between 11 p.m. and midnight.

The highest snow totals reported in New Castle County Sunday were with 2.3 inches in Bear and PIke Creek according to the National Weather Service. In Kent County, Woodside picked up 4 inches and downstate, Delmar recorded 3.8 inches of snow.











