State warns of possible COVID-19 spread at Dover church, confirms false negatives through Walgreens

State officials are concerned about positive coronavirus test results tracing back to a Dover Church.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health recommends congregants at Destiny Christian Church get tested for the virus.

Three church members recently tested positive, and officials say two of the positive cases attended a three-day weekend conference at the church.

The state will host a testing event at Destiny Tuesday. That event is open to the public.

This latest warning comes as Delaware added more than a hundred new confirmed cases and one new related death to its coronavirus totals over the weekend.

To date 14,406 people have tested positive for the virus in Delaware - 579 of whom have died.

The current number of hospitalizations has ticked up to 63— the highest in two weeks— with 18 people critically ill.

The state confirmed 12 people tested through its partnership with Walgreens received false negative results. One of the people was reportedly hospitalized.

Officials with the Division of Public health say they are not aware of any other incorrect results being delivered to Delawareans since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day average for the number of new daily cases was around 103 Sunday, above the per capita threshold for the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut travel advisory lists. Delaware was also added to Washington D.C.'s travel advisory list Monday. Those places asks people coming from the First State to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.

The seven-day average for percent of tests coming back positive sat at 4.3 Sunday, below the World Health Organization’s target of 5 percent and far below the tri-state travel advisory threshold.

Both of those measures are trending flat.