State reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Delaware saw a small increase in COVID-19 cases Monday while hospitalizations continue to drop.

State health officials reported 80 new cases. That’s now 5,288 total in the First State since March 11.

Five more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 182.

The latest victims ranged in age from 62 to 87. Three lived in New Castle County while two were Sussex County residents. Four of the five had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of long-term care facilities.

Hospitalizations ticked down for a second straight day, falling from 284 to 281. 68 people are critically ill, up 7 from Sunday.

The five-day average for the percentage of people testing positive remains flat as of Sunday, holding just above 22 percent

Gov. Carney has said seeing a decline in hospitalizations and percentage of people testing positive is needed to move ahead with reopening the state.

Sussex County still tops the state with 2,497 cases, after 36 news cases were announced Monday. New Castle County added 31 cases. Kent County is up by 12.

1,716 Delawareans have now recovered from COVID-19. There are currently 18,822 negative cases in the state.