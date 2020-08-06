State Police release name of Milford woman killed during Isaias

Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman found dead in Milford Tuesday during Tropical Storm Isaias.

State police say they found 73-year-old Gloria Babel dead Tuesday morning when they responded to a call on North Shore Drive around 11:45.

A family member could not find Babel and was concerned about her safety.

Police searched the surrounding area and found a large branch broke off a tree and fell on Babel. Police say she was apparently outside assessing damage when the branch hit her.

An autopsy is now being performed by the Division of Forensic Science to determine the exact cause of death.