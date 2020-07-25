State plans another Naloxone giveaway this week

As Delaware’s overdose rate continues to rise, the state continues its effort to hand out free Naloxone.

Delaware is on pace to have another record year of overdoses as the coronavirus pandemic has brought on a surge of deadly drug use.

Listen to this story

“We know and understand because of the pandemic that there has been a significant increase in overdoses with about 39 or so suspected overdose deaths in May alone, and that ties the highest monthly total so far,” said Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro.

And the First State has seen 210 suspected overdose deaths to date this year. That’s more than this time last year - which ended with a record 431 overdose deaths.

State officials have another Naloxone handout event Monday in Sussex County to distribute the overdose reversal medication and train people how to use it for free.

It’s at Williams Pond Park in Seaford and Navarro says precautions will be taken with respect to social distancing.

“This is a car-side event. So we’ll train the residents on how to recognize an overdose, but we’ll take the necessary precautions—not unlike the actual coronavirus tests that are happening all over the state,” said Navarro.

Naloxone handouts have been a key component of the state’s multi-million-dollar effort to combat the opioid crisis in recent years.