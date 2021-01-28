State lawmakers pass a flurry of bills before February budget break

A constitutional amendment protecting equal rights for all Delawareans is now in place after unanimously clearing its final hurdle in the House.

The amendment adds “race, color and national origin” to the state constitution’s equal rights clause, enshrining equal protections that match the U.S. Constitution. It takes effect immediately

House lawmakers also passed a bill extending Delaware’s Renewable Portfolio Standard, requiring utilities to generate 40 percent of their electricity with renewables by 2035.

House sponsor Ed Osienski says the state auditor and Public Service Commission already agree a 40 percent goal is reachable.

“They are actually comfortable with going to 50, but possibly when we implement community solar. This would expand the generation capability.”

Osienski says he’d like to see a community solar initiative come through the state legislature to help boost the state’s energy generation.

The bill passed with the approval of a few Republican legislators. Some of those voting ‘no’ had concerns over the fee imposed on electric bills. It now heads to Gov. Carney.

A bill providing relief to Delawareans on unemployment is also headed to Carney’s desk after gaining State Senate approval. It waives state taxes on any unemployment benefits last year and ensures businesses will not face paying higher assessment rates this year.