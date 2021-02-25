State expands access to Dover Int'l Speedway vaccination center again

The state is giving more people access to second dose COVID-19 vaccine doses at its Dover International Speedway mass vaccination site.

Appointments are available Friday, and are now open to anyone who received a first dose on or before January 29th.

Appointments were previously limited to people who got a first dose January 22nd or earlier.

Appointments for Friday need to be made before 6 p.m. Thursday online. Those without internet access can call DPH at 1-833-643-1715.

Those that make appointments need to show the vaccination card they received after their first dose, and confirmation of their appointment. They are urged not to show up early to reduce waiting.

Friday is the final day of the six-day event at Dover International Speedway, supported by FEMA State officials hope to deliver 18,000 doses before it’s over.

But the site will remain active Saturday. The Department of Education announced Thursday it will use the speedway to get doses to about 2,500 Delaware child care providers at an invitation-only event.

DOE says it has helped administer vaccine to more than 4,000 K-12 personnel and roughly 700 child care providers to date.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reports it had received a total of just over 214,500 vaccine doses to date and administered about 188,000 of them.





