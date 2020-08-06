State of Emergency orders extended by courts, Gov. Carney

Delaware's Chief Justice has extended the 30-day judicial emergency for a fourth time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins Seitz Jr. ordered it to remain in place until September 5th after consulting with other members of the state Supreme Court.

Delaware’s courts are in the midst of a phased reopening plan. The general public was allowed back into court facilities for hearings and non-jury trials on June 15, 2020, amid significant safety restrictions - including mandatory masks.

Under Phase 2 of the state’s reopening, all Delaware courts are authorized to continue working remotely as much as possible for the duration of Seitz's order.

Gov. John Carney also on Wednesday formally extended his coronavirus State of Emergency declaration this week for a fifth time since it was put in place March 12, 2020.

State Rep. Rich Collins continues to question the need to maintain the State of Emergency, citing the latest COVID-19 data, which includes hospitalizations that have fallen to 47. That's down from a high of 337 set on April 27, 2020.

Phase 3 of Delaware’s reopening plan remains delayed indefinitely.