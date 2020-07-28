State Auditor unveils new multi-state collaboration to improve COVID-19 data accuracy

The Delaware State Auditor is working on a project to improve how states across the country track COVID-19 data.

Every state collects and reports COVID-19 data differently.

Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness thought the nation’s response to the virus would be better if states could collectively ensure their data is accurate. So she worked with Pennsylvania, Ohio, Mississippi and Florida to develop a template to help other states do this.

McGuiness says this template will guide Coronavirus response by facilitating the collaboration that is desperately needed.

“We should have the tools available to identify state best practices and determine which ones could be replicated to improve both state and national response. There is value in information.”

State auditors will use this template when inspecting the way their state collects virus data to make sure the state is getting all the data it needs and that the data is accurate.

McGuiness says the template will not only standardize accuracy checks, but will help states share data more easily.

So far, McGuiness says the standardized framework has piqued the interest of ten other states.

Many state auditors won’t be able to start using the tool right away, because they may need approval from state legislators or to wait until audit plans are written in January.

McGuiness hopes to keep promoting this guide to make sure states are getting accurate and helpful Coronavirus information.