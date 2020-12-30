 State announces first flu death this season, so far only five confirmed casses | Delaware First Media
State announces first flu death this season, so far only five confirmed casses

By 47 minutes ago
Delaware has announced its first death from the flu this season.

The 56-year-old Kent County man died last week. He was infected with type-B influenza and also had underlying health conditions.

The number of confirmed flu cases in Delaware is dramatically low this year, though officials say the actual number of cases circulating throughout the state is likely much higher.

As of December 19 the state reported only five laboratory-confirmed flu cases spread out among all three counties. By this time last year there were already 613 confirmed flu cases statewide and 34 hospitalizations. 

State officials say it may be the case that precautions taken against COVID-19 are driving down flu cases, but add there is no solid evidence yet to support this claim.

Officials also say it is likely individuals with flu-like symptoms who test negative for COVID may decide to not get tested for influenza.

Confirmed flu cases are not only down this season in Delaware, but across the nation as well.

The Delaware Division of Public Health is offering flu shots at locations up and down the state, but appointments are required due to the pandemic.

 

 

