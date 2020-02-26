St. Thomas More Academy announces it plans to shutdown

Saint Thomas More Academy in Magnolia is closing at the end of the school year. But it's not necessarily a sign of trouble for other Catholic schools in the area.

Families with children at Saint Thomas More learned late last week that the 22-year old high school will shut down this June.

Diocese of Wilmington spokesman Bob Krebs confirms declining enrollment over the past 5-6 year is the reason.

"There are currently only 48 students in the school and we were hoping that enrollment will pick up for the next school year, but unfortunately we have only 35 or fewer students who were enrolled for the next school year," said Krebs. "So, as you might imagine, it's very, very difficult to operate a high school with 35 students."

Krebs says multiple efforts to increase enrollment proved unsuccessful.

"A couple of years ago, Holy Cross Parish in Dover took over the school and was able to cut tuition and also use various methods to encourage Holy Cross School graduates to attend St Thomas More Academy, but despite their best efforts the enrollment just didn't pick up the way we had hoped," Krebs explained.

Krebs says the diocese will help parents of the students’ affected find other alternatives for schooling and assist staff seeking new jobs.

He adds while enrollment fluctuates at the other Catholic schools within the diocese, some other high schools are seeing increased enrollment.

"I can safely say that the other high schools in the diocese are doing quite well and many are on the uptick," said Krebs. "St Marks is a fine example of that. Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton is another example of schools that are experiencing an increase in enrollment."

Saint Thomas More opened in 1998, and school officials say it graduated more than 800 students over two decades.