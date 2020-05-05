Delaware Public Media

Some businesses can resume limited operations starting Friday

By 23 minutes ago

Delaware is taking “baby steps” toward reopening by relaxing rules on some businesses starting Friday, says Gov. John Carney.


Carney announced Tuesday that some businesses — like clothing stores and hair salons — can resume limited operations starting Friday. 

Department stores, tobacco and vape shops, office supply stores and several other categories can do business using curbside pickup as long as people can keep more than six feet apart.

Hair salons will be able to serve essential workers by appointment in a limited capacity with strict sanitation guidelines.

Carney said during his Tuesday briefing that the changes are a response to feedback the state collected through business sector workgroups. He emphasized social distancing is still important.

“We’ve been able to flatten this curve," he said. "Now we need to follow through. Follow the instructions as we gradually reopen our economy."

The changes do not mean Delaware is entering “Phase 1” of reopening, but Carney said during Delaware could get there “shortly.” He points to indicators such as the number of coronavirus hospitalizations and the percent of people testing positive moving in the right direction.

“But don’t misinterpret any of this that we can totally take our foot off the break here, that we don’t have to be careful when we go outside, that we don’t have to limit our social gathering, that we don’t have to continue to stay at home," he said.

Phase 1 of Delaware’s reopening is planned to include strict guidelines on large venues, limits on gatherings to ten people, and schools remaining closed.

Carney said Tuesday that once Delaware reopens, social distancing will be important until a vaccine is developed.

Employees required to come to work because of the changes that kick in Friday will be able to access child care. 

  

Tags: 
Gov. John Carney
Dr. Karyl Rattay
Dr. Kara Odom Walker
a.j. schall jr.
covid-19
coronanvirus

Related Content

Delaware NAACP meets with Gov. Carney over coronavirus response

By 22 hours ago
State of Delaware

Like in other cities and states across the country, black Delawareans are being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

Gov. Carney discussed the issue with leaders of the Delaware NAACP State Conference of Branches last week.


Delaware joins regional effort to handle PPE and other supplies

By May 3, 2020
Delaware Public Media

A group of Northeast states, including Delaware, are coming together to create a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment and medical supplies.

 

Delaware piloting new internet-based voting system for disabled, overseas voters

By May 1, 2020
Mark Arehart / Delaware Public Media

Delaware is piloting a new electronic ballot marking and cloud-based storage system for a limited population of voters during its presidential primary next month. 


Gov. Carney addresses calls to reopen, testing data at end of week briefing

By May 1, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Gov. John Carney says he does not agree with a call from some GOP lawmakers and protest groups to reopen the state’s economy right away.

Delaware small businesses secure more relief in second round of PPP funding

By 20 hours ago
Delaware Public Media

Delaware small businesses are seeing better results during the second round of the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program.

As of May 1st, SBA reports more than sixty percent of applications were approved during this round.  More than $366 million dollars has gone to Delaware businesses through over 4,800 loans.

First COVID-19 case announced at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, more cases at Vaughn

By 21 hours ago

Delaware’s Department of Correction announced more cases of COVID-19 in state prisons.