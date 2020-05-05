Some businesses can resume limited operations starting Friday

Delaware is taking “baby steps” toward reopening by relaxing rules on some businesses starting Friday, says Gov. John Carney.

Carney announced Tuesday that some businesses — like clothing stores and hair salons — can resume limited operations starting Friday.

Department stores, tobacco and vape shops, office supply stores and several other categories can do business using curbside pickup as long as people can keep more than six feet apart.

Hair salons will be able to serve essential workers by appointment in a limited capacity with strict sanitation guidelines.

Carney said during his Tuesday briefing that the changes are a response to feedback the state collected through business sector workgroups. He emphasized social distancing is still important.

“We’ve been able to flatten this curve," he said. "Now we need to follow through. Follow the instructions as we gradually reopen our economy."

The changes do not mean Delaware is entering “Phase 1” of reopening, but Carney said during Delaware could get there “shortly.” He points to indicators such as the number of coronavirus hospitalizations and the percent of people testing positive moving in the right direction.

“But don’t misinterpret any of this that we can totally take our foot off the break here, that we don’t have to be careful when we go outside, that we don’t have to limit our social gathering, that we don’t have to continue to stay at home," he said.

Phase 1 of Delaware’s reopening is planned to include strict guidelines on large venues, limits on gatherings to ten people, and schools remaining closed.

Carney said Tuesday that once Delaware reopens, social distancing will be important until a vaccine is developed.

Employees required to come to work because of the changes that kick in Friday will be able to access child care.