Smyrna School District referendum passes

Residents in the Smyrna School District approved a school tax hike.

Voters backed increases for the district’s operating and capital budgets.

The operating budget increase passed by a 878 to 573 vote. It will cost the average district taxpayer about 119.85 per year to add about $2.5 million to the budget to handle projected expenses over the next 3 years.

The capital budget tax increase passed 930 to 529.

It green lights the $20.9 million in local funding needed to buy land and build a new elementary school on 15 acres across from Sunnyside Elementary. It will also cover additions and renovations to Clayton Intermediate School and North Smyrna Elementary. The total cost for the projects is $90.9 million with the state picking up the majority of the cost.

The biggest impact impact taxpayers will see from the capital increase will be in FY 2025 when the average taxpayer will pay and addition $38.21 in taxes.

The funds are expected to help the district handle growing enrollment. The district currently has about 6,000 students and will be near 7,000 by 2024.