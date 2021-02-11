Slots fill quickly for first set of 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination events

Delaware opened registration for second vaccine doses to those who received their first shot on or before on January 18th Thursday.

Hours after beginning online registration through Curative at 10 a.m., all slots in all three counties were gone.

These second dose events are next week - February 15th through the 19th - at Delaware Tech’s campuses in Wilmington, Dover, and Georgetown.

Only about 3,800 doses were available and were earmarked for Phase 1A eligible Delaware workers and those 65 and over who received their first doses of the vaccine at Dover DMV events Jan. 16-18 or Salesianum School on Jan. 18.

State officials also made clear that anyone without proof of a first vaccination dose on or before January 18th, will be turned away even if they made an appointment.

If you received your first vaccination at an enrolled pharmacy or health care provider, you should contact the pharmacy or provider to schedule a second dose appointment before registering for a state-sponsored event.

More state-sponsored, second-dose events are expected to begin as early as February 20 for others who received their first dose at state-sponsored events.

State officials said earlier this week that they are asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to stand up a multiple day vaccination site at Dover International Speedway. That site would focus on vaccinating people who received their first dose at the Dover DMV January 16-18; Salesianum School on January 18; at the Delaware City DMV January 22-24; or at the Georgetown DMV January 23-24.

The timing of the FEMA vaccination site is is not set and contingent on FEMA approval of Delaware's request.



This story has been updated