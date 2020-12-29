Seniors can get nutritious monthly food boxes from the Food Bank of Delaware

As 2020 ends and a new year begins this week, the Food Bank of Delaware continues to assist First State residents in need.

Seniors can get nutritious monthly food boxes:

The Food Bank of Delaware has been running a senior nutrition program for the past 10 years, according to Food Bank spokeswoman Kim Turner, “We just want to make sure that people are aware that the program exists. And it’s an opportunity for low-income seniors to receive a free box of food each month. Typically the box is filled with non-perishable household staples. And there are locations across the State where people can pick up.”

Turner says the Food Bank is encouraging seniors to participate in this monthly program to supplement the items they may already be receiving through community food pantries and what they’re able to afford and purchase at the grocery store.

In general - the Food Bank of Delaware hit record numbers in food distribution this year.

Turner says before the pandemic, the Food Bank served an estimated 121,000 food-insecure Delawareans each year. This year that number jumped to an estimated 164,000.

Seniors can sign up here.