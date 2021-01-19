Senators from Delaware weigh in on looming impeachment trial, early Biden agenda

As Senate confirmation hearings for some of Joe Biden’s core cabinet nominees begin, the impending impeachment trial of outgoing President Trump looms. Lawmakers from Delaware hope to balance the tasks.

It’s unclear when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will officially send the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate. That will kick-start the impeachment trial which must continue, six days a week, until a verdict is reached.

Biden has said he thinks the Senate can balance the trial with confirmations for positions including Secretary of Homeland Security, Defense and Treasury — and considering his $1.9 trillion relief plan.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) declined to say when he thinks the trial should begin. But he said he hopes the body can strike the “right balance” between delivering accountability for the insurrection and passing needed legislation.

“The Clinton impeachment is a reminder that if we can negotiate to a constructive outcome which requires cooperation between the majority and minority, we can do a half day impeachment trial and a half day confirmation, and move the urgently needed business of the American people,” he said.

Coons sees economic relief as a priority.

“The American people need Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan which he’s already proposed, which would do a huge amount to put money in pockets of Amercians who are unemployed, who are struggling, who are facing eviction and who are hungry,” Coons said.

Delaware’s senior senator, Tom Carper (D-Delaware), avoided specifics about his preferred trial procedure in a statement Tuesday. But he said he’s eager to get Biden’s team in place and deliver legislation to speed up vaccinations, bring economic recovery and address climate change.

Carper said he thinks the Senate can — and must— “walk and chew gum at the same time.”