Sen. Coons: "This isn't the last time domestic terrorists interrupt our nation and its work"

Legislative Hall in Dover was very quiet over the weekend. A far cry from any planned protests that were rumoured.

But the nation may need to get used to violent protests from extremists — such as the one at the U.S. Capitol a couple weeks ago or at the Michigan statehouse last summer.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) says the Presidential inauguration this year will be very different, and not just because of COVID.

“I literally just went by the New Castle County Air Base where there are more Delaware National Guardsmen preparing to deploy," said Coons. "We have over 200 Delaware guardsmen deployed who are part of the over 20,000 guardsmen from all over our nation.”

Washington D.C is now covered with barbed wire fences, military checkpoints, and closed metro stations ahead of Wednesday.

Coons says what happened on the January 6th won’t be the last time we see an act of domestic terrorism happen on U.S. soil.

He says we can expect more attempts to interrupt the legislative process by extremists at both the state and federal levels.

He adds he’s working with the incoming Biden administration to identify ways to bring unity back to the country and prevent future violent insurrections.