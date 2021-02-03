Sen. Coons to introduce President Biden at Nat'l Prayer Breakfast

This year’s National Prayer Breakfast will have a different feeling for Sen. Chris Coons.

Listen to this story

Coons is one of the honorary co-chairs for this year’s event. It will be virtual because of the pandemic and Coons will introduce his long-time friend, President Joe Biden.

Over the years some critics on the left have suggested the National Prayer Breakfast has become a Christian nationalist event, but Coons says that’s not the case at all.

"This is not a Christian nationalist event. It is an event that recognizes the teachings of Jesus, but is not in any way limited to Christians or Christianity," said Coons. "In past years where I had a more active role in terms of who was offering prayers or of scripture there were often people from a range of faiths and traditions. That's typically been how the National Prayer Breakfast has been structured."

Coons adds President Biden’s faith makes him the leader the country needs right now.

"I've known Joe for 30 years, and I've seen the ways that his faith has strengthened his service, has focused his priorities, and makes him just the right leader for our nation for this particularly difficult moment," said Coons.

While praising his faith, Coons notes Biden will be inclusive to all.

"He also respects and reaches out to and recognizes the value of the very broad range of faith experiences and as a president recognizes and welcomes Americans of good character in public service and engagement who do not practice any particular faith," said Coons.

Coons says while the country is in a challenging, difficult, and divided moment, Biden brings to the needs of the nation a deep compassion and caring concern for Americans and a personal life and story rooted in faith.