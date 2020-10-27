 Sen. Carper tours living shoreline project in Dewey Beach | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Sen. Carper tours living shoreline project in Dewey Beach

By 20 minutes ago
  • Carper talking to Dr. Marianne Walch in front of the living shoreline project
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Carper talking to Dr. Marianne Walch in front of the living shoreline project
    Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media
  • The shoreline is an alternative to "hard" shorelines, that can exacerbate erosion
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    The shoreline is an alternative to "hard" shorelines, that can exacerbate erosion
    Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media
  • The plants help sequester carbon dioxide and reduce wave erosion
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    The plants help sequester carbon dioxide and reduce wave erosion
    Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media
  • Walch points out road and shoreline erosion happening on Dasgworthy Street.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Walch points out road and shoreline erosion happening on Dasgworthy Street.
    Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

Sen. Tom Carper visited a completed living shoreline in Dewey Beach. It's a piece of green infrastructure efforts the Center for Inland Bays is working on in the area.

 

“I mean we’re losing the road, the restaurant, the park, it’s pretty dramatic erosion,” said Chris Bason, director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.

 

Bason is highlighting the dangers that rising sea levels bring to small coastal towns like Dewey Beach. 

 

He says there have been times when Route 1 has closed due to flooding from Rehoboth Bay. That’s why the center is spending a significant amount of time promoting their living shoreline initiative.

 

“What we’re doing here in Dewey, all over the East coast, all of our towns, we’re all experiencing the same thing, we’re all trying to solve the same problems and this is it," said basin. "This is today and this is the future of solving the problems on the coast, it’s living shorelines.”

 

Living shorelines use plants and other natural materials, like sand and rocks to stabilize the coastline, prevent erosion and keep inland areas from flooding.

 

Bason says without the new living shoreline built on the bay side of Read Avenue, there would still be flooding during high tide, preventing homeowners from being able to access their houses.

 

Science and Restoration coordinator Dr. Marianne Walch says this living shoreline uses many different creative design elements to improve its effectiveness, like flood barrier boxes that act as a stable spine for the sand dune above, and an oyster reef just offshore; to provide a habitat for animals and calms the waves coming into shore.

 

Walch says the living shorelines provide so many benefits to the community, beyond just preventing the streets from falling into the ocean.

 

“And this is important for climate change too because these tidal wetlands are a huge sink for carbon sequestration," said Walch. "So every time we restore wetlands we’re also removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.”

 

Carper says the flooding issues at Dewey Beach remind him of South Wilmington, where a large construction project to build a new wetland is underway to ease flooding in the predominantly lower income community.

 

Walch also took Carper to another site on Dagsworthy Street just north of the living shoreline project, where at least 50 feet of the shoreline was eroded away over time, destroyed what she says was a once lovely park.

 

She says the center has applied for a grant to restore the Sunset park back to it's original glory, create anothe rlivign shoreline to prevent future erosion and remove the invasie plants that have strangled the park.

 

Eventually, she adds, the park will become a wonderful place for people to see the sunset in Dewey Beach. Walch says people often come to the beach for the ocean, but can forget about the beauty of Delaware's inland bays.

 

Projects like the one at Sunset park are just one of many green infrstructure projects Walch says are planned around Dewey Beach.

Tags: 
Dewey Beach
Sen. Tom Carper
living shorelines
Chris Bason
Marianne Walch
Center for the Inland Bays

Related Content

Is your living shoreline working? Framework offers new tool for monitoring coastal defense

By Feb 15, 2019
Jon Hurdle / Delaware Public Media

As rising seas raise more urgent questions about how to defend Delaware’s low-lying shore, environmentalists and state authorities are renewing their advocacy for “living shorelines” as a way of cushioning the impact of higher waters on coastal property and the natural environment.

Delaware towns could see 100 days of sunny-day flooding in 2050, says NOAA report

By Jul 19, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

A new outlook from federal oceanographic scientists reaffirms projections that coastal towns in Delaware will see more sunny-day flooding in the future.


High-tide flooding could be more frequent in Delaware

By Jul 10, 2019
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The U.S. tied its 2015 record for the median number of days of high-tide flooding in coastal communities last year, according to a report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Wednesday.

Areas of Delaware saw several days of high-tide flooding, also known as “nuisance” or “sunny-day” flooding.

 

 


Dewey Baywalk named to honor late Mayor TJ Redefer

By Jul 29, 2020
Jack Redefer

The Town of Dewey Beach came together Tuesday night to dedicate the newly finished Baywalk in honor of former Mayor TJ Redefer.

 


Center for the Inland Bays asks Delawareans to "Get Out for the Bays!"

By Aug 31, 2020
Center for the Inland Bays

The Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) is launching a new fundraising initiative that's little different in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.


Center for the Inland Bays completes first artificial oyster reef

By Aug 13, 2019

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has finished building the first artificial oyster reef in the state.