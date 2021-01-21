 Second leg of ERA Amendent clears State Senate | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Second leg of ERA Amendent clears State Senate

By 10 minutes ago
  • Delaware Public Media

A state constitutional amendment offering protections against unequal treatment based on race easily made it through the State Senate Thursday.

The equal rights amendment aligns Delaware with the 14th Amendment of U.S. Constitution, which Delaware was one of the last states to ratify in 1901.

State Sen. Darius Brown (D-Wilmington) says this is the right step for the First State.

 

“Since the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution was adopted on July 9th, 1868, at least 15 states have added a provision to their state constitution that prohibits the denial or abridgment of equal rights under the law based on race, color, or national origin,” said Brown.

The amendment is part of a series of Justice for All Agenda bills from the Delaware Black Legislative Caucus unveiled last year.

The amendment had overwhelming bipartisan support, with all 21 State Senators signing on co-sponsors before passing it unanimously 

This is the second leg of this amendment,which passed both chambers last year.  It only needs to pass the House again before being added to the state constitution.



 

Tags: 
Sen. Darius Brown
Darius Brown
ERA
Delaware constitution
Discrimination
anti-discrimination

Related Content

State Senate passes first leg of constitutional amendment addressing discrimination

By Tony Gorman Jun 16, 2020
Joe Irizarry / Delaware Public Media

The first piece of the Delaware Black Legislative Caucus’ Justice For All agenda easily cleared its first hurdle. “

A constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, and national origin unanimously passed the State Senate Tuesday.

Delaware Legislative Black Caucus unveils 'Justice For All' agenda

By Tony Gorman Jun 10, 2020
Tony Gorman / Delaware Public Media

Black lawmakers in Delaware’s General Assembly are offering a plan to address systemic racism and police brutality in the First State.

The Delaware Legislative Black Caucus unveiled its Justice for All Agenda Wednesday.