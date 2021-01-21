Second leg of ERA Amendent clears State Senate

A state constitutional amendment offering protections against unequal treatment based on race easily made it through the State Senate Thursday.

The equal rights amendment aligns Delaware with the 14th Amendment of U.S. Constitution, which Delaware was one of the last states to ratify in 1901.

State Sen. Darius Brown (D-Wilmington) says this is the right step for the First State.

“Since the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution was adopted on July 9th, 1868, at least 15 states have added a provision to their state constitution that prohibits the denial or abridgment of equal rights under the law based on race, color, or national origin,” said Brown.

The amendment is part of a series of Justice for All Agenda bills from the Delaware Black Legislative Caucus unveiled last year.

The amendment had overwhelming bipartisan support, with all 21 State Senators signing on co-sponsors before passing it unanimously

This is the second leg of this amendment,which passed both chambers last year. It only needs to pass the House again before being added to the state constitution.





