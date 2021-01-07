SBA disaster assistance now available to private nonprofits in NCCo affected by Isaias

The list of those eligible for assistance related to Tropical Storm Isaias last summer is expanding.

Private nonprofits in New Castle County affected by the storm last August may now get some much needed help.

“New Castle County has been added to our declaration that came out in October (2020) for Private Nonprofit organizations (PNP’s) who provide critical services of a governmental nature," said Jack Camp, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration. "They may be eligible to apply for our low-interest disaster loans.”

Camp says examples of eligible non-critical nonprofits include food kitchens, homeless shelters and schools - just to name a few.

Camp says they can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment and inventory.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced last October that federal disaster assistance was available to Delaware to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Kent and New Castle Counties saw significant damage from the August 4, 2020 storm.

Camp notes that there is no set deadline to apply for the assistance, although he recommends beginning the process as soon as possible.