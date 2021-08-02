 SBA Administrator highlights federal assistance and ongoing struggle for businesses in Wilmington | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

SBA Administrator highlights federal assistance and ongoing struggle for businesses in Wilmington

By 39 minutes ago
  • Sen. Chris Coons (left) and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (center) speak with Stitch House Brewery co-owner Rob Snowberger (right)
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Sen. Chris Coons (left) and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (center) speak with Stitch House Brewery co-owner Rob Snowberger (right)
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The head of the Small Business Administration visited Wilmington Monday to highlight programs to help businesses survive the pandemic.

  

SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman joined Sen. Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester at Stitch House Brewery on Market Street. 

The brewery was one of about 50,000 Delaware businesses that received financial help from the SBA during the pandemic. 

Rob Snowberger is one of Stitch House’s owners. He says the business got two rounds of PPP loans, a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan and money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. 

But Snowberger hopes the federal government will offer more low-interest loans for businesses in the future—because he’s not sure how commercial lenders will react to the fact that his business debt doubled during the pandemic. 

“Ultimately, we don’t know what the consequences [will be of what] we did borrow to stay alive — what the consequence of that will be on our balance sheet,” he said. “Not only that, but when you have negative numbers for so long, you’re not exactly bankable.”

Guzman, who met with other owners of small businesses that received federal assistance, acknowledges the hardship is not over for those that were closed for long periods of time, are now facing labor shortages or are bracing for impacts of the Delta variant. 

“We know that this is all related,and want to continue to try to work to support them with either immediate relief to carry them through this, or ongoing recovery support, technical assistance and loans for the future,” she said. 

Guzman notes that tamping down transmission of the virus will be important for keeping businesses open and making it safe for employees to come back to work. 

She adds that even though the PPP program has ended, there are still  programs like the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan open. 

 

Tags: 
SBA
Small Business Administration
ppp
eidl
rrf
covid
coronavirus

Related Content

SBA shifts PPP focus to bring more equity to relief

By Feb 26, 2021
Delaware Public Media

The Small Business Administration is tweaking its Paycheck Protection Program to better help the smallest businesses.

The SBA is taking steps to promote equitable relief, by focusing on those with low and moderate-incomes, and in rural, urban and other underserved areas.

 

 


PPP loans still available for Delaware businesses

By Jan 28, 2021
Delaware Public Media

Delaware businesses can still sign up for the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program loans. 


First State businesses can start tapping into new PPP loans

By Jan 16, 2021
Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

A second round of PPP loans become widely available to Delaware businesses this week.

 

Virtual info session for black-owned businesses hacked with racial slur, porn

By Apr 29, 2020
Recording of Zoom meeting courtesy of Scott Goss

A public Zoom call hosted by the Legislative Black Caucus Wednesday was hacked with a racial slur, a swastika and porn. 


Delaware ranks 45th in approved PPP loans

By Tony Gorman May 12, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Delaware is getting its share of loans from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program during its second round.

More than 5,600 applications totaling for nearly $400 million were approved in the latest round of funding as of May 1st.  That puts 45th among states which SBA Delaware District Director John Fleming said is in line with the state’s population.