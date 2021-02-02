 Revised vaccine plan adds efforts to vaccinate seniors, track demographic information | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Revised vaccine plan adds efforts to vaccinate seniors, track demographic information

By 36 minutes ago
  • Daniel Schludi / Unsplash

Gov. John Carney’s office announced a revised vaccination plan Tuesday.

It includes measures aimed at reaching more people over the age of 65 and tracking vaccine distribution among minority populations. 

Race has gone unreported for about 31 percent of Delawareans vaccinated, according to state data as of Monday. 

The data that exists shows only 4 percent of vaccinations have gone to Black people and only 2 percent have gone to those who identify as Hispanic or Latino. 

Tuesday’s announcement says steps will be taken this week to ensure vaccination providers report demographic information to the state. 

The announcement also includes a partnership between the state’s Community Health Services Unit and the Wilmington Housing Authority to vaccinate residents of senior high-rises. 

There are also several vaccination events planned this week. 

The state is partnering with Delaware’s hospital systems and specialty care offices to hold vaccination events for seniors. The Department of Education plans to vaccinate 1,200 of its teachers and staff. And first responders will receive second doses at planned events. 

Additionally, 4,000 of the state’s vaccines will be allocated this week to Delaware pharmacies. 

In a statement, Carney said “we need to make sure we’re distributing the vaccine equitably and reaching especially those Delaware seniors who are less mobile and don’t have access to a computer or smartphone.” 

To date, more than 100,000 vaccines have been administered statewide.

 

Tags: 
covid-19 vaccine
covid vaccine
Gov. John Carney

Related Content

Wilmington VA to distribute vaccine at Dover event

By Jan 28, 2021
Daniel Schludi / Unsplash

The Wilmington VA plans to administer COVID vaccine at an event in Dover this Sunday. The event prioritizes veterans over the age of 75 and those with complex medical conditions.

First State updates second dose COVID vaccine guidance

By Jan 28, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The state is officially tweaking its guidance around giving Delawareans second doses of the coronavirus vaccine. 

State expects increase in vaccine allocation in coming weeks

By Jan 26, 2021
Daniel Schludi / Unsplash

Delaware is still struggling with a shortage of coronavirus vaccine — but an end may be in sight. 


State announces expansion of vaccine access for 1B group after rocky start to drive-through events

By Jan 25, 2021
Gregory Boulden

Thousands more seniors as well as educators in Delaware are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this week, after mass vaccination events this weekend were plagued by delays.