Revised vaccine plan adds efforts to vaccinate seniors, track demographic information

Gov. John Carney’s office announced a revised vaccination plan Tuesday.

It includes measures aimed at reaching more people over the age of 65 and tracking vaccine distribution among minority populations.

Race has gone unreported for about 31 percent of Delawareans vaccinated, according to state data as of Monday.

The data that exists shows only 4 percent of vaccinations have gone to Black people and only 2 percent have gone to those who identify as Hispanic or Latino.

Tuesday’s announcement says steps will be taken this week to ensure vaccination providers report demographic information to the state.

The announcement also includes a partnership between the state’s Community Health Services Unit and the Wilmington Housing Authority to vaccinate residents of senior high-rises.

There are also several vaccination events planned this week.

The state is partnering with Delaware’s hospital systems and specialty care offices to hold vaccination events for seniors. The Department of Education plans to vaccinate 1,200 of its teachers and staff. And first responders will receive second doses at planned events.

Additionally, 4,000 of the state’s vaccines will be allocated this week to Delaware pharmacies.

In a statement, Carney said “we need to make sure we’re distributing the vaccine equitably and reaching especially those Delaware seniors who are less mobile and don’t have access to a computer or smartphone.”

To date, more than 100,000 vaccines have been administered statewide.