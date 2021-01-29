Rep. Blunt Rochester highlights sometimes underutilized tax credit

Delaware’s congresswoman highlights the importance of tax credits as this year’s tax season begins.

Listen to this story

Tax season is approaching, albeit late this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The IRS has delayed accepting tax returns until mid-February.

Still, Delaware organizations are reminding people about ways they can save money on their returns — highlighting the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware) says the EITC is one of the most successful wealth building programs implemented.

“The Idea for the EITC originally came from Republican president Richard Nixon, a lot of people don’t know that,” she said. “And it is also one of the most bipartisan initiatives in the Congress. And it shows we all get it.”

Blunt Rochester says the concept is simple: give working families a break on their taxes. Some could get a tax credit of up to almost $7000.

But many people who are eligible for the EITC don’t know they can claim it. Up to 20% of Americans who are eligible miss out on the extra money.

Blunt Rochester says many people are also concerned they didn’t make enough money last year to qualify for the credit because they were laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She adds the last relief package allows people who qualified for the credit in 2019 to earn it again in 2020.

Blunt Rochester urges people to investigate their options this tax season.

“And while I know our tax system can see overwhelming and burdensome, there are so many folks here in Delaware who are ready and willing to help,” said Blunt Rochester.

She also highlights Nehemiah Gateway Community Development Corporation, a Wilmington based group that provides tax assistance and is bringing more awareness to the EITC.

The group is providing free tax preparation for those who qualify online and via drop-off services across the state through mid-April.

They can help determine if you qualify for the EITC.