Rehoboth Beach gets new mayor

1 hour ago
Rehoboth Beach held its annual municipal election Saturday, and voters decided to make a change.

Incumbent mayor Paul Kuhns lost to former commissioner Stan Mills. Mills received 876 votes to Kuhns’ 587.

The mayoral race was contested along with two commissioner seats left vacant after Lisa Schlosser and Stephen Scheffer chose not to run for re-election.

The city has struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses have lost hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue over the past 5 months and the city has flip-flopped on mask regulations.

Jay Lagree and Patrick Gossett won the two commissioner seats - defeating Rachel Macha and Hugh Fuller. Lagree earned 882 votes and Gossett 824.  Macha received 582 and 562 went to Fuller.

 

Saturday's winners will be sworn Friday, Sept. 18, at the city's regular commissioners meeting. They each wil serve three-year terms.

City of Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth
Paul Kuhns

