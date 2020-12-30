Rehoboth Beach City Hall temporarily closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at Rehoboth Beach's City Hall have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting officials to close the building temporarily until Monday January 4, 2021.





The two staff members are currently undergoing self quarantine and City Hall is being deep-cleaned.

According to a statement issued by the city Tuesday, City Hall services and employees are now working remotely and can be accessed by phone, email, and online here.

Rehoboth Beach residents are encouraged to use the Citizen Self-Service Portal for making utility billing payments. Payments may also be made by mail or dropped in the drop box located outside City Hall on Rehoboth Avenue.

When City Hall re-opens next Monday, residents will have to make an appointment before they can enter the building.