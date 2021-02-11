Registration now open for Curative 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination events

Registration for second vaccine doses is now open for those who received their first shot on or before January 18, 2021.

Registration for slots in all three counties can be made on the Curative website.

The events take place next week - February 15-19 - at Delaware Tech’s campuses in Wilmington, Dover, and Georgetown.

As of 11:30 Thursday mornin, all slots in Wilmington were gone and only 5 remained in Georgetown. Just over 1,600 were available in Dover over the five days doses will be distributed there.

These events are for those in Phase 1A eligible Delaware workers - and those 65 and over who received their first doses of the vaccine at state-sponsored large vaccination events. Only about 3,800 doses are available at these Del Tech events.

If you don’t have proof of your first vaccination dose on or before January 18, 2021, you will be turned away even if you made an appointment.

If you received your first vaccination at an enrolled pharmacy or health care provider, you should contact the pharmacy or provider to schedule a second dose appointment before registering for a state-sponsored event.

More state-sponsored, second-dose events are expected to begin as early as February 20, 2021 for others who received their first dose at state-sponsored events.