Red Clay teacher earns 2021 Delaware Teacher of the Year

Delaware has named its State Teacher of the Year for 2021.

Kimberly Stock earned the honor. She is an English learner teacher at McKean High School in the Red Clay Consolidated School District.

Stock reaches Advanced Placement Literature and Composition and 11th grade English language arts.

She also manages language acquisition plans for more than 160 McKean students. 100 percent of McKean’s English learners graduated in 2020 under the new program and curriculum she installed.

Stock says her concern for students facing challenges was shaped by her own background. She was abandoned as a child in South Korea before being adopted by a white family in Nebraska - and does not know her age, birth place or given name.

As part of the award, Stock receives a $5,000 grant to use for the benefit of her students, as well as two personal grants totaling another $5,000.

She also becomes Delaware’s candidate for national Teacher of the Year.

Stock takes over the Teacher of the Year position from outgoing Teacher of the Year Rebecca Vitelli.