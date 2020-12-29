Rebate amounts will increase for Delawareans switching to solar

The state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Green Energy Fund is increasing solar rebate amounts on January 1st and adding a new category for diverse businesses.

Grants will be increasing for those considering switching to solar.

DNREC’s Tom Noyes says this includes Delmarva Power customers.

"We are increasing grant amounts for Delmarva Power customers slightly across-the-board and increasing maximum grant levels for commercial installations and non-profit installations."

Noyes says diverse businesses will also qualify for special rebate rates.

"New grant bonuses for diverse business enterprises as identified by the Delaware Division of Small Business. These include minority business enterprises, women business enterprises, veteran owned, and disabled owned businesses."

Diverse businesses are defined as one where 51 percent or more of the ownership and control of daily operations is made up of minorities, women, veterans, service-disabled veterans, or individuals with disabilities.

The diverse businesses can receive grants of up to $35,000, commercial solar installation grants increase to $30,000, non-profit solar installation grants increase to $50,000, and residential solar installation grants increase to $6,000.