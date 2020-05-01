Rallies to reopen Delaware held in Wilmington and Dover

Delawareans calling for the state to reopen immediately gathered in both Wilmington and Dover Friday.

Around 75 people gathered in front of the Carvel State Building, where Gov. Carney’s Wilmington office is located.

Listen to this story

In addition to sign-carrying protesters, a handful of cars circled the building, honking their horns.

One of the organizers of the two rallies, Richard Bishop made the case that the current stay at home order is an overreaction to the 159 deaths seen in Delaware so far.

“What we’re here to say is that the deaths – while they are tragic – do not justify closing a state of one million people,” said Bishop.

Terry Baker, a Republican running for 14th District State Senate seat, was also among the speakets at the Wilmington raclly, which ran for nearly 90 minutes.

“Gov. Carney, you need to heed our word. We in Delaware will not comply," Baker told the crowd. "We will not sit idly by as out livelihoods are destroyed. We will not allow our children to be burdened with hunger and poverty. We will not allow you to disregard and infringe on our God-given rights described in the Delaware and U.S. Constitutions.”

The rally in Dover was slightly larger, drawing over 120 people to the Legislative Green – along with a group of cars honking horns.

Gov. Carney acknowledged the rallies during his Friday press briefing that started about a half hour after the Wilmington protest just outside. He said he hears and understands the protesters concerns, and recognzes their right to protest if they do so safely. But he also has concerns about them

“I want people to work together. I would rather that they gathered to make their case with me in a kind of reasonable way," said Carney. "It’s counterproductive to pick fights. Obviously, we have to enforce some of the restrictions and we’ve tried to do that respectively, but seriously.”

Social distancing was practiced unevenly ar both events and there were people at each location who did not wear masks or facial coversingn as mandated by Gov. Carney earier in the week.

And in Wilmington, a vendor peddled President Trump campaign merchandise.

Following the Wilmingtion rally, Bishop said he was satisfied with the turnout and their effort to send a message.

“You always want more," said Bishop. "So, you know, we definitely want more people to join the fight. Like I said this is not the end. This is just the beginning.”

The rallies had been planned for weeks, but came a day after Delaware House Republicans and Delaware's GOP party chair called publicly for Gov. Carney to reopen the state's economy immediately.