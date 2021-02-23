Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge begins next week

The YWCA Delaware’s latest 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge starts next week.

Listen here

The YWCA Delaware is teaming up with the Delaware Racial Justice Collaborative on the challenge - which offers the opportunity to reflect on issues such as race, power, privilege and leadership.

“The 21-Day Equity Challenge is an opportunity for individuals to further educate themselves," said Becca Cotto, director of racial and social justice for the YWCA Delaware."And each morning during Monday through Friday - they will get a link in their email that will take them to a site and they can look at videos, listen to podcasts and read articles about that particular topic. Each week will have its own topic.”

Cotto says the Challenge kicks off Monday, March 1, 2021 with the topic of reparations and how it could be equitable for everyone.

Gender-based violence is also on the agenda.

“Gender-based violence - it affects all areas. And so it is a sensitive topic, but it really is everywhere," said Cotto. "And we know that especially when it intersects with the LGBTQ community that black transgenders are murdered at an astonishingly higher rate than any other populations. And so that’s definitely something we are going to talk about.”

Cotto says environmental justice and racism and sexism in sports will also be addressed.



More information and registration for the challenge is available here.