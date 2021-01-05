Purzycki continues focus on building a more 'just' city as he enters second term

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki was sworn into his second term Tuesday. He took the oath of office from home, where the 75-year-old is recovering from emergency heart surgery he had late last week.

The surgery came after a routine physical and tests revealed a significant blockage of his coronary arteries. City officials say he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Purzycki said in a short address following his oath that he’ll continue to focus during his next term on making Wilmington a more “just city,” where “respect, and social and racial justice guide our hearts and actions every hour of every day.”

Purzycki said he plans to reinforce Wilmington’s image as a business-friendly city and a “wonderful” place to live. He also expressed hope for a less divided City Council—especially with the next budget cycle on the horizon and COVID-19 continuing to impact City revenue.

“I’m looking forward to a new chapter in our working relationship with City Council,” he said. “I’m confident that this new session will bring about an elevated level of understanding, cooperation and consequently achievement for both the Administration and Council.”

Wilmington City Council will also be sworn in Tuesday night. Five of the thirteen incoming members are new, and former 2nd District Councilman Trippi Congo is replacing Hanifa Shabazz as Council President.