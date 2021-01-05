 Purzycki continues focus on building a more 'just' city as he enters second term | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Purzycki continues focus on building a more 'just' city as he enters second term

By 12 minutes ago
  • Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki gives a virtual address following his swearing in
    Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki gives a virtual address following his swearing in

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki was sworn into his second term Tuesday. He took the oath of office from home, where the 75-year-old is recovering from emergency heart surgery he had late last week. 

The surgery came after a routine physical and tests revealed a significant blockage of his coronary arteries. City officials say he’s expected to make a full recovery. 

Purzycki said in a short address following his oath that he’ll continue to focus during his next term on making Wilmington a more “just city,” where “respect, and social and racial justice guide our hearts and actions every hour of every day.”

Purzycki said he plans to reinforce Wilmington’s image as a business-friendly city and a “wonderful” place to live. He also expressed hope for a less divided City Council—especially with the next budget cycle on the horizon and COVID-19 continuing to impact City revenue.

“I’m looking forward to a new chapter in our working relationship with City Council,” he said. “I’m confident that this new session will bring about an elevated level of understanding, cooperation and consequently achievement for both the Administration and Council.”

Wilmington City Council will also be sworn in Tuesday night. Five of the thirteen incoming members are new, and former 2nd District Councilman Trippi Congo is replacing Hanifa Shabazz as Council President.

Tags: 
Mayor Mike Purzycki
wilmington city council

Related Content

Meyer vows to tackle longstanding problems with 'ingenuity' during second term

By 2 hours ago

Elected officials—both returning and new— are taking oaths of office in New Castle County Tuesday.

 

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer was sworn in for his second term Tuesday morning. 

Mayor Purzycki undergoes emergency heart surgery

By Dec 30, 2020

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is recovering from emergency heart surgery he had Wednesday morning. 

Outgoing Wilmington City Council members' advice to next session: 'Don't let it become personal'

By Dec 14, 2020
Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

Five Wilmington City Council members will not be on Council come January. They have some parting advice for the next Council. 


Wilmington Mayor vetoes pre-rental inspection ordinance, citing unrealistic implementation

By Dec 18, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki vetoed a measure that would have required the city conduct pre-rental inspections on all residential units. 

Wilmington mayor to let police citizen review board ordinance advance without signature

By Nov 25, 2020

An ordinance passed by Wilmington City Council last week to create a police citizen review board will become law without Mayor Mike Purzycki’s signature.

Purzycki announced Wednesday he will not sign or veto the measure.