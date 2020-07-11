Protesters march again for Jeremy McDole

Protesters took to the streets of Wilmington again Saturday to demand justice for Jeremy McDole, a wheelchair-user who was shot and killed in 2015 by several Wilmington police officers.

The protesters called for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings — who took office last year— to step down.

Her office recently said that without new evidence, there’s no justification for reopening the investigation into the police who killed McDole — which protesters demanded several weeks ago.

The state Department of Justice's investigation at the time found officers Joseph Dellose, Daniel Silva, Thomas Lynch and James MacColl’s use of deadly force was justified under state law, but flagged Dellose for “extraordinarily poor police work that endangered both the public and his fellow officers.”

Saturday’s march lasted more than two hours.

The demonstrators gathered at Rodney Square and were later met by state police in riot gear at the Wilmington police building on Walnut St. They marched down residential streets on the East Side and ended at the Carvel State Building.

Jeremy’s sister, Keandra McDole, led the march. She has organized numerous protests since his death. She says there are witnesses of the incident that DOJ has never interviewed.

She is also pushing for change to the use of force statutes in state code that DOJ cited years ago when they decided not to charge the officers.