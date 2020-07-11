Delaware Public Media

Protesters march again for Jeremy McDole

  • Jeremy McDole's sister, Keandra McDole, leads the protest at the Carvel state building Saturday
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Protesters march up Walnut Street
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Protesters march up Walnut Street
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Delaware State Police officers in riot gear guard the Wilmington police station on Walnut Street
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Wilmington Police Cheif Robert Tracy talks with a protester in front of the Wilmington police station on Walnut Street
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Wilmington Police Cheif Robert Tracy (second from left) talks with protesters, including candidate for state representative Keith James (center)
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Jonda Brown (right), holds a sign about her son, Yahim Harris, who was shot by Wilmington police last year
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Protesters march up Walnut Street
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • A sign reads, "I can't breathe."
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Black Lives Matter Wilmington leader Mahkieb Booker
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Black Lives Matter Wilmington leader Mahkieb Booker leads chants
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Jeremy McDole's sister, Keandra McDole, led the march
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Jeremy McDole's sister, Keandra McDole, led the march
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • A sign reads, "STOP killing us."
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Protesters ended the march at the Carvel state building
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Protesters took to the streets of Wilmington again Saturday to demand justice for Jeremy McDole, a wheelchair-user who was shot and killed in 2015 by several Wilmington police officers. 

The protesters called for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings — who took office last year— to step down.

Her office recently said that without new evidence, there’s no justification for reopening the investigation into the police who killed McDole — which protesters demanded several weeks ago.

The state Department of Justice's investigation at the time found officers Joseph Dellose, Daniel Silva, Thomas Lynch and James MacColl’s use of deadly force was justified under state law, but flagged Dellose for “extraordinarily poor police work that endangered both the public and his fellow officers.”

Saturday’s march lasted more than two hours. 

The demonstrators gathered at Rodney Square and were later met by state police in riot gear at the Wilmington police building on Walnut St. They marched down residential streets on the East Side and ended at the Carvel State Building. 

Jeremy’s sister, Keandra McDole, led the march. She has organized numerous protests since his death. She says there are witnesses of the incident that DOJ has never interviewed. 

She is also pushing for change to the use of force statutes in state code that DOJ cited years ago when they decided not to charge the officers.

Tags: 
jeremy mcdole
2020 protests
george floyd protest
Wilmington protest
Kathy Jennings
use of force law
use of force
wilmington police department
DOJ
keandra mcdole
Delaware State Police

Protesters call for DOJ to reopen investigation into police killing of Jeremy McDole

By Jun 23, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The nationwide protests for racial justice have reignited rage in Wilmington over the 2015 police killing of Jeremy McDole. Dozens marched through Wilmington Tuesday to demand justice.


Protests renew calls for change to Delaware's police use of force statute

By Jun 5, 2020
Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

The protests that continue to rock the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody have also touched cities and towns throughout Delaware. 

But the protests go beyond Floyd’s death, the latest involving an unarmed black man at the hands of police. They are focused on systemic racial injustices.

Now some Delawareans are again demanding change to the way police here use force— and how they are protected under state law when they do.


What is the Delaware Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, and why do some want it changed?

By Jun 9, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Amid nationwide protests over police brutality, advocates in Delaware are looking to increase transparency in policing. The state NAACP is focusing on a portion of state code meant to protect officers known as the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.


'We're tired of begging for equality': scenes of protest on Philadelphia Pike

By Jun 27, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Protesters gathered and chanted along Philadelphia Pike near the Delaware State Police Troop 1 starting at noon Saturday.

Delaware students call out schools on racism, bias through anonymous Instagram accounts

By Jul 1, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Delaware students have joined a nationwide trend of anonymously sharing their experiences of racism and bias at school on social media. 