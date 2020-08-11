Delaware Public Media

Proposed New Castle County ordinance would redirect funds from police to community services

Amid nationwide calls from some activists to “defund the police,” New Castle County Council will likely consider its own proposal to redirect funding from the police department. 


An ordinance introduced before New Castle County Council went on summer break would reallocate close to $900,000 from this year’s police department salaries budget to the county’s Department of Community Services, where it would  support “community initiatives and racial justice in New Castle County.” 

The proposal’s primary sponsor, Councilman Jea Street, says it is not a “defund the police” ordinance, since the money is currently allocated to eight positions that were vacant when the budget was written. The Director of Public Safety and Deputy Police Chief positions remain vacant. 

But County CFO Michael Smith says the funding is currently being used to pay a class of cadets in the police academy. He adds the police department regularly uses its entire salary budget, despite attrition and vacancies, to pay for overtime — and if the ordinance passes, County government would need to find funding elsewhere to make up the difference. He says that could mean tapping into the tax stabilization fund or instituting a hiring freeze on other departments. 

Smith says the County Administration’s priority is to maintain the current number of authorized positions on the police force. 

Councilman Penrose Hollins is co-sponsoring the ordinance. He supports a “remodeling” of police to emphasize public safety.

“Police officers are becoming more or less the catch-all for problems that they’re not trained for,” he said. “Often that leads to acceleration of force, especially when police officers are trying to deal with mentally ill members of our community.”

A state police officer fatally shot a suicidal man in Lewes last year. According to a state Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation, the officer had radioed for a Crisis Management Team, which apparently did not arrive. 

Following the release of the DOJ report last week, ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner called for crisis intervention training for officers to be expanded and more mental health counsellors to be made available for similar situations.

The ordinance introduced to Council July 28 does not specify exactly how the money would be spent within the Department of Community Services. County officials there would determine what programs the funding would be allocated to. 

“I hope that some of it will be used to expand the intervention specialist program, which is award winning,” said Councilman Jea Street. “And we definitely need to start down the road of spending county money on housing.”

County FOP president Jonathon Yard says he does not oppose the ordinance as long as it does not permanently cut positions from the force. 

It would only impact this year’s budget and does not expressly reduce the number of positions in the Department of Public Safety. 

County Council will reconvene during the last week of August. 

 

New Castle County Council
defund the police
Police reform
Jea Street
Penrose Hollins
jonathon yard
fop lodge 5
FOP
ncc fop

Related Content

New Castle County police reforms seen as 'first step' pass unanimously

By Jul 29, 2020
New Castle County Police Department

New Castle County Council unanimously passed two police reforms Tuesday night after delaying them earlier this month. Many described the measures as just the beginning. 


New Castle County Council delays chokehold ban and other police reform

By Jul 15, 2020
New Castle County Police Department

New Castle County Council delayed voting on two proposed police reforms Tuesday. 


What is the Delaware Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, and why do some want it changed?

By Jun 9, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Amid nationwide protests over police brutality, advocates in Delaware are looking to increase transparency in policing. The state NAACP is focusing on a portion of state code meant to protect officers known as the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.


New Castle County police and County Executive clash over CARES Act pay

By May 15, 2020
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 (Facebook)

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer plans to give first responders “Hero’s Pay” out of federal CARES Act funds. The county police union claims the promise is being leveraged to suppress a grievance.


Police union reaches deal with New Castle County after tense contract negotiations

By Mar 4, 2020
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 (Facebook)

New Castle County forged a deal with its police union after bitter contract negotiations that stretched the better part of a year.


New Castle County police remain unhappy with progress on contract negotiations

By Sep 27, 2019
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 (Facebook)

New Castle County’s police union publicly protested the state of contract negotiations with the County for a third time Friday— outside of a New Castle County Chamber of Commerce breakfast. 

 