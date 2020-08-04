Power outages persist in the wake of Isaias and reported tornado sightings

Power outages remain a major issue in the First State, even after Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the area.

Delmarva Power is reporting 776 outages in the First State, affecting just under 36,000 customers as of 4:45 Tuesday afternoon. The Delaware Electric Co-op reports about 7,100 of its customers are also without power.

The National Weather Service High reports four tornado sightings statewide: in the area of Route 8 and Bennington Street in Dover, on Sandtown Road near Felton, near Route 13 in Smyrna, and along Dumbush Road in Townsend.

High winds have brought trees and other debris on power lines and over roads. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency urges drivers to use caution and look out for fallen trees and downed power lines.

Some roads closed earlier, including sections of Route 1 and I-495, have reopened, but others throughout the state remain blocked.

DART temporarily suspended bus service statewide for a time Tuesday, but restored it by mid-afternoon.

