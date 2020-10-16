Positive COVID-19 cases still showing upward trend in First State

The number of positive COVID cases in Delaware continue a slow trend upwards over the past month.

As of Thursday, the seven day average of new positive cases for the virus stands at just under 128.

There have been 894 new cases this week, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases since March to 22,724.

But because of increased testing, the percent of people testing positive is trending down. An average of 5.5 percent of tests are returning positive, down from 6.2 percent last week.

There were 11 new deaths this past week, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the state to 662.

In K-12 schools, there were 42 new positive cases this past week among students and faculty. Public K-12 schools saw a jump in positive staff cases with 19 new ones this week.

The University of Delaware has seen a decrease in positive cases over the past two weeks. There were 19 new cases this week, compared to a high of 80 cases the week of September 27th.

Delaware State continues to tout it’s comprehensive testing procedures. The university has performed a total of 21,060 tests since the start of the school year, and only 69 of those tests have been positive. There were 3 new positive cases last week, and all of them were university faculty.