Police warn of mail theft in Dover area

Some public post office collection boxes in Dover are being targeted for theft.

The Dover Police Department is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to investigate several cases of theft from United States Postal Service mailboxes.

The USPS Collection Box on Buckson Drive and another in the 1000 Block of S. Bradford Street are confirmed targets.

“We’ve just noticed that there’s been a cluster of about eight of them that have occurred in the last three or four weeks in the Dover area and that’s pretty high compared to what we normally see,' said Dover PD Public Information Officer Master/Cpl. Mark Hoffman. "We may see one or two instances of this a year, but to have eight in such a close time period is definitely concerning for us."

In these eight cases, the suspects removed any valuables from envelopes, including checks, which were altered or changed for the suspects to receive money. Hoffman said one check, originally made out for an amount less than $200 was rewritten for $40,000.

Dover PD reminds residents that the safest way to send mail is to drop it off at a post office or at a location with high visibility and more vehicle/foot traffic.