Pettinaro Foundation gives $100k to Food Bank

The Food Bank of Delaware is getting some support as it continues to feed elevated levels of Delawareans during the pandemic.

The charitable organization associated with the Newark-based property management, leasing and construction company Pettinaro is donating $100,000 to help food distribution.

After almost a year since the start of the COVID outbreak in Delaware the Food Bank has given out more than 16 million pounds of food statewide.

Food Bank Communications Director Kim Turner says it distributes between 8 and 10 million in a normal year.

“It’s really been an incredibly busy year for our organization, and it really just shows the demand that is in the community as a result of this pandemic,” said Turner.

A Food Bank drive-through event in Dover was so busy it ran out of food two weeks ago. Turner says the Food Bank has since been prepared for high turnouts.

“We upped the amount of food that we brought for the next two distributions that week so we were in better shape,” she said. “We just didn’t anticipate that we would see those numbers here in January.”

Turner says the Pettinaro donation will fund 300,000 meals for needy Delawareans.

And she encourages Delawears in need to dial the Delaware helpline at 211 to be referred to resources up and down the state.

Upcoming Food Bank distribution events include one hosted by the state auditor’s office this Saturday.