Pedestrians allowed to use the Cape May-Lewes Ferry again

A foot passenger ban on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry is lifted, but some COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

The number of foot passengers is capped at 50 per trip.

Reservations are required and passengers must arrive and check-in with the ticket counter at least 45 minutes prior to departure.

The Ferry is also enacting other changes because of the virus.

Shuttle service is not available this summer from either the Lewes or Cape May terminals. The inside passenger salon has reopened, but is only at 20-percent capacity.

All passengers are required to social distance and wear face masks, unless they are eating and drinking.

The Ferry continues to operate on a modified schedule that includes four daily departures from both Lewes and Cape May - with additional crossings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.